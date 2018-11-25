Analysts Set KT Corp (KT) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

KT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. HSBC lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 388,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. KT has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 48.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.