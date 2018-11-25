Analysts Set Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) Price Target at $29.57

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMP.A. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$25.43 on Thursday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$17.43 and a 52-week high of C$26.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.