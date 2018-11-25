Analysts Set Corium International Inc (CORI) Target Price at $13.50

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CORI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright cut Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 3,632,447 shares of Corium International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $45,478,236.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corium International in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Corium International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Corium International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corium International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corium International by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Corium International stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.61. Corium International has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

