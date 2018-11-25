Analysts Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Target Price at $278.11

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278.11 ($3.63).

CAPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Numis Securities reduced their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of LON CAPC traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 262.90 ($3.44). The company had a trading volume of 1,007,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 251.90 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 326.10 ($4.26).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.