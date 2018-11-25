Analysts Set argenx SE – (ARGX) PT at $133.71

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.71.
ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 78.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of argenx by 102.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 182.2% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after acquiring an additional 434,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
