Analysts Set argenx SE – (ARGX) PT at $133.71

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.71.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get argenx alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 78.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of argenx by 102.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 182.2% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after acquiring an additional 434,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.23. 48,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,441. argenx has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.60.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.