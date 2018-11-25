Analysts Set $17.83 Price Target for Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

Shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.83 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cent PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 35 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cent PUERTO S A/S alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEPU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Cent PUERTO S A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEPU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,202. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cent PUERTO S A/S will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cent PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cent PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cent PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.