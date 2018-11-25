Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Smith Micro Software an industry rank of 99 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 71.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1,500.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.