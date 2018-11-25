Analysts Anticipate Correvio Pharma Corp (CORV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will report sales of $8.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.08 million and the lowest is $7.70 million. Correvio Pharma reported sales of $7.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year sales of $28.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.40 million to $28.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.29 million, with estimates ranging from $36.40 million to $44.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 294.35%.

CORV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Mackie raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORV. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 22.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 133,825 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $11,688,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 22,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,778. The company has a market cap of $120.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.08. Correvio Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

