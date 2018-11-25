Analysts Anticipate Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) to Announce ($0.19) EPS

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Contango Oil & Gas’ rating score has declined by 25% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Contango Oil & Gas an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCF opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

