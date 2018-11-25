Analysts Anticipate BP plc (BP) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BP plc (NYSE:BP) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. BP posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BP.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BP to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

BP traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $39.89. 8,911,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,548. BP has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BP by 1,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

