AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.07.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,885,845.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,432,415.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,610,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,477 shares of company stock worth $10,981,845. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

