American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.81.

AMH stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 144,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,840,940.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 217,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $4,975,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,219,079 shares of company stock valued at $45,323,593. Insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,604,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,786,000 after purchasing an additional 392,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 741,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

