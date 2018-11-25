American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,035 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,352,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 406,024 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 95.5% in the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,339,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 106,297 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 383,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 144,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,840,940.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,219,079 shares of company stock worth $45,323,593. 27.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

