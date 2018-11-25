American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Financial Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 146.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $20,541,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

American Financial Group stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $98.22 and a 12 month high of $121.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/american-financial-group-inc-afg-stake-boosted-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.