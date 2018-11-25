American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 555,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42,975.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $262,000.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $200,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $1,194,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,600. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $391.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

