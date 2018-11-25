American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,478 Shares of TerraForm Power Inc (TERP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,059 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of TerraForm Power worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in TerraForm Power during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of TerraForm Power in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TerraForm Power stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.87. TerraForm Power Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $246.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.26 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. TerraForm Power’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TerraForm Power Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. TerraForm Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TerraForm Power in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TerraForm Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

