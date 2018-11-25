American Century Companies Inc. Buys 51,770 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,811.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 309,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,783,000 after purchasing an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

PATK stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,080 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $134,534.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,037.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 4,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Century Companies Inc. Buys 51,770 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/american-century-companies-inc-buys-51770-shares-of-patrick-industries-inc-patk.html.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.