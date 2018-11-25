American Assets Trust (AAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised American Assets Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $382,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $339,248.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 84,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,105. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 76.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 630,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

