Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Position in Sodastream International Ltd (SODA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,597 shares during the period. Sodastream International comprises approximately 1.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sodastream International were worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the third quarter worth about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sodastream International by 52.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the second quarter worth about $212,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sodastream International alerts:

SODA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodastream International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

SODA stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. Sodastream International Ltd has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/altshuler-shaham-ltd-boosts-position-in-sodastream-international-ltd-soda.html.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SODA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sodastream International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodastream International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.