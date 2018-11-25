Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,065,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 117.5% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,030.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $984.00 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,515.00 price objective (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,140.00 price objective (down previously from $1,170.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,333.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

