Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,342 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.96% of Tutor Perini worth $74,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at $261,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 497,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.3% during the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,157,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein acquired 20,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $344,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $654,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

TPC stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.08. Tutor Perini Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

