Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Holdings Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $42,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,693,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,051,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $135,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $194.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $189.23 and a 52 week high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

