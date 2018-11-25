Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Increased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,109 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 7.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $140,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $150.33 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $130.06 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $382.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. MED reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

