Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $642,000 Position in XO Group, Inc. (XOXO)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,940 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of XO Group worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XO Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,066,000 after buying an additional 90,067 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in XO Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in XO Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in XO Group during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in XO Group during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOXO. ValuEngine raised shares of XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of XO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of XO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XO Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

XO Group stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.72 million, a PE ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.75. XO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. XO Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XO Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XO Group Profile

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

