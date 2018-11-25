Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $552,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,564 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 480.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 87.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 483,069 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,605,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 752,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 376,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,800,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

CROX stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,280.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/alambic-investment-management-l-p-has-552000-stake-in-crocs-inc-crox.html.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.