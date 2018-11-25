Alambic Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,707,000 after buying an additional 186,792 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 192,912 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

In related news, CFO Max P. Bowman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.51 per share, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

