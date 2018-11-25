Alambic Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,039,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,284,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $191,376.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.82.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

