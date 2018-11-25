Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 97,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

In other news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

