Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00013963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Koinex, OKEx and LATOKEN. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $129.03 million and $7.29 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00084229 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000733 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, BitMart, CoinBene, Binance, BigONE, Liqui, Tokenomy, Crex24, OKEx, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Kyber Network, HADAX, Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Koinex, ZB.COM, FCoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

