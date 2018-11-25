AES Corp (AES) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AES were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in AES by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 147,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in AES by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 295,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 280,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of AES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 88,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 430,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

