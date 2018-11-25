Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.00

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 14411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.02.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,000 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth about $177,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth about $371,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth about $545,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/adams-natural-resources-fund-peo-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-16-00.html.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.