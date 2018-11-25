Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 781,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $93,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $382,236.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.02.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $145.23 and a one year high of $175.64. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/accenture-plc-acn-shares-sold-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.