AC Immune (ACIU) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 146.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in AC Immune by 858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

