Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 315,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 425,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 138,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

