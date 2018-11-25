AB SKF (SKFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of AB SKF to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

AB SKF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,052. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.25.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, mechatronics, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; linear motion systems; actuation systems, screws, and linear guides and tables; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and steering and suspension products, as well as tools and lubricants.

