$96.18 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (TRUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce $96.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.92 million to $96.49 million. TrueCar reported sales of $83.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $358.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.38 million to $358.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $413.77 million, with estimates ranging from $405.39 million to $423.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 211,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,143. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.62. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

In other news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $103,608.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,168 shares of company stock valued at $121,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,126,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 821,933 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,485,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,630,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

