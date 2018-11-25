884,200 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Purchased by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 884,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,168,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 4.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 10,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 323,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Marshall III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,609.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $873,910. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/884200-shares-in-gaming-and-leisure-properties-inc-glpi-purchased-by-waterfront-capital-partners-llc.html.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.