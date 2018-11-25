$70.66 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report $70.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.10 million and the lowest is $61.80 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $66.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $241.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $278.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.33 million, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of PBFX opened at $20.07 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,278,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PBF Logistics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 219,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in PBF Logistics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 625,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,774,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PBF Logistics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

