$7.52 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post $7.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the lowest is $6.67 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $6.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $25.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 million to $26.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.29 million, with estimates ranging from $31.68 million to $36.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.61. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

