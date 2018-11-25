$69.83 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce $69.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $71.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $115.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $246.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $248.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $344.98 million, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $374.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.82.

OLED opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 65.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,076,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2,596.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,739,000 after acquiring an additional 618,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 479.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,653,000 after acquiring an additional 612,476 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $46,257,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 499.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,756,000 after acquiring an additional 280,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.