6,292 Shares in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Viacom by 36,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Viacom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Viacom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

VIAB opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Viacom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Viacom’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Viacom Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

