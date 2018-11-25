$540.43 Million in Sales Expected for Matson Inc (MATX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) to post sales of $540.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Matson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $496.20 million to $574.50 million. Matson reported sales of $516.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Matson will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matson.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Matson had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE MATX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $38.64. 52,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,592. Matson has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.19%.

In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,055.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $37,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,965.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $111,810. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matson (MATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.