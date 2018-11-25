46,245 Shares in Symantec Co. (SYMC) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYMC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Symantec by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Symantec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 942,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Symantec by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Symantec from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. Symantec Co. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

