$404.02 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $404.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.18 million and the lowest is $398.41 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $394.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.03 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 775.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,779,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after buying an additional 1,576,277 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,753,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,107 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,942,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,769 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,772,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,371,000 after acquiring an additional 776,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 284,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,582. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

