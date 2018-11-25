3M Co (MMM) Position Lifted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $50,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,293,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 68,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $196.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $181.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

