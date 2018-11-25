3,640 Shares in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

PFPT stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.69 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $192,697.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,177.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,967.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,020 shares of company stock worth $16,494,490 over the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

