3,330 Shares in ResMed Inc. (RMD) Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 245.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 144.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $186,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,307 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $335,462.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $66,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,094 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.66 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

