$294.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $294.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.11 million and the highest is $296.45 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $287.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DLB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

DLB traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,034. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,430,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,976 shares of company stock worth $4,250,305. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

