2,814 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $172,646.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,357.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $396,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,666.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,267 shares of company stock worth $1,653,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

