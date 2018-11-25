23,388 Shares in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 59.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at $2,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,745.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $374.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Universal Logistics to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

